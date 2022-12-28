George and Mary Felderman of LaMotte, IA celebrated 50 years of marriage on November 23, 2022.  George Feldermand and Mary Shanahan were married on November 23, 1972 in Bernard, IA.  They have two children; Jason (Julie) Felderman and Jule (Rusty) Eddy and 5 grandchildren; Danielle and Isabelle Felderman and Jack, Ava and Joseph Eddy. 