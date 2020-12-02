The federal government wants Iowa to change its bridge funding formula, and Jackson and Clinton counties could lose some federal funds as a result.
Jackson County coffers could see about a $100,000 hit, with Clinton County losing perhaps $5,000 and some other counties losing more, according to Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney, who is acting as Jackson County’s head engineer.
Kinney alerted the Jackson County Board of Supervisors to this anticipated change last week.
This “bad news” comes as the supervisors this year made more inroads to repairing the county’s aging bridges.
Kinney explained that the federal government gives bridge replacement money to states, including Iowa, based on the condition of its bridges.
The state of Iowa, in turn, divides those federal funds amongst the counties. One-third of those funds is given based on road-use tax dollars, and Kinney said that formula will not be affected.
However, the remaining two-thirds funding is allotted to counties based on bridge deck square footage and whether it is functionally obsolete (for example, it doesn’t meet the needs of todays’ equipment driving on it) and structural deficiencies.
The federal government wants Iowa to change that funding formula to more closely emulate its own plan.
“The focus would be more on deterioration and condition-based determined by SIA (structural inventory and appraisal) inspections,” Kinney explained. He said the feds want the money to be distributed based on bridge deterioration such as rust, rot, etc.
All 99 Iowa counties would be subject to the change in funding formula but would not necessarily lose money. However, Kinney said Jackson County stands to lose about $100,000 and Clinton County about $5,000.
Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey appeared appalled by the sizable decrease in funding, saying the county has “so many” bridges with weight restrictions that likely could be affected by this funding change.
The timeline for the funding change has yet to be determined, Kinney told the supervisors.
“From conversations I’ve had, it will happen eventually, it’s just a matter of when.”
Funding changes may occur in one year or be phased over a short span of years, Kinney said, adding that the state is working on the details with the Iowa County Engineers Association.
The change does not mean Jackson County’s bridges will be left to crumble, Kinney said. They will be maintained. However, instead of fixing or replacing two bridges each year, the county may be able to afford only one per year or some other type of flexible repair/replacement schedule.
“You should fix the bridges you need to fix,” Kinney emphasized.
Jackson County has an estimated 199 bridges, according to the Iowa County Engineers Association.
