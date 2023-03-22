train on second st

The train tracks that run along the riverfronts of several Mississippi River towns, including Bellevue, Sabula, Clinton, Camanche, Princeton, LeClaire, and Davenport are expected to see more train traffic as the result of the first major train merger in the United States in 25 years.

The Surface Transportation Board last Wednesday issued its decision approving the acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCS) by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), with conditions.  The decision includes an unprecedented seven-year oversight period and contains many conditions designed to mitigate environmental impacts, preserve competition, protect railroad workers, and promote efficient passenger rail.