Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will host its annual Feather Party on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 7 to 11 p.m. Card competitions and games of chance will be available, as well as lunch and drinks.
The Bellevue Knights of Columbus Chapter #1354 will also have a Feather Party with Bingo games, raffles and a showdown on Wednesday, Nov. 24 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Turkey, ham and pork chop raffles will also take place as well as drawings for door prizes.
A meal of soup, chili and sandwiches will be served as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.