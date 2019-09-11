A 52-year-old man died after driving his motorcycle into an embankment south of Bellevue this past Saturday night, according to reports from the Iowa State Patrol.
John Cole Jr., 52, of Sabula exited the roadway into a ditch at about 6:29 p.m. at the insection of 114th Street and Highway 52. Cole hit an embankment and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Cole was transported to the Jackson County Regional Health Center, where he later died.
