An un-named subject is dead after falling from a bluff at Bellevue State Park.
According to a press release issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, authorities at 4:21 a.m. on Saturday, September 18 were notified about an individual who had fallen from a bluff at Bellevue State Park. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.
The fatality continues to be under investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department and Maquoketa Police Department assisted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with the incident.
Bellevue State Park remains open for visitors
