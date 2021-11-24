On November 18, 2021 at approximately 11:07 p.m., Maquoketa Dispatch received a call regarding a one vehicle accident on Hwy 61 at mile marker 156 which is just south of the city limits of Maquoketa.
Deputy Schmidt, Deputy Allen, and Sergeant Meinecke with the Maquoketa Police Department responded to the scene.
Upon arrival law enforcement found Mr. Daniel Josiah Thoma, age 24, from the Dubuque area had been ejected from his vehicle. Thoma was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thoma’s vehicle was northbound on US Hwy 61 when it ran off the travelled portion of the road. Thoma’s vehicle became airborne and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top in the southbound lane of US Hwy 61.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Maquoketa Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Regional Heath Center Ambulance, Jackson County Medical Examiner, Maquoketa Fire and Rescue and Iowa Department of Transportation.
