Hannah Ruggeberg of Bellevue was killed Nov. 9 when her vehicle was hit head-on near Key West. Ruggeberg’s unborn child, Kashton, also died as a result of her injuries.
Ruggeberg’s passenger, 3-year-old Seriaha Phillips of Dubuque, who Hannah was caring for as a favor to a friend was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with serious injuries. She has since been released.
Authorities said the crash was caused by John Hoffman, 69, of Dubuque, who was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle. He suffered only minor injuries.
Authorities say the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
