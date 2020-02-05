There’s a bit of grunting and groaning, a bit of perspiring, some trash-talking and a whole lot of fun every Wednesday night at the old Bellevue Elementary gymnasium.
That’s because it’s Fat Man Basketball time, a local tradition that has been going on in Bellevue for a half century or so.
Each week, about 15 to 20 guys get together and play full court games up to 15 points. Many are former high school athletes, while others may not be athletic at all.
There are no referees, so fouls are called by the guilty-party – resulting in what is called a ‘brutally honest’ game.
When a player misses an easy lay-up (which actually happens quite often), the player is obliged to buy a pitcher of beer during the after game gathering at the Bellevue American Legion, which is another tradition that harkens back to the origins of Fat Man Basketball.
According to Jim ‘Kelsey’ Koos, no one is quite sure when it all started, but it definitely goes back to the 1970s or even the 1960s.
“It’s just a fun time – and I’ve been coming here to play for about 35 years, and it had been going on before me,” said Koos. “I guess I have become sort of a go-between the old timers and younger generations of Fat Man Basketball players.
Koos remembers some of the old-timers who came to play regularly, like Joe Ploessl, Joel Sturm, Gary Roeder, Bob Reeg, Tim and Tom Roth, Willie Felderman, John Callaghan, Larry Michels and even Willie Freiburger.
Some of the current players you’ll see regularly include Brett Ploessl, Justin Veach, Jamie Haxmeier, Dean Upmann, Josh Blake, Andy Bishop and that albino guy (see photo).
“It just keeps going through the generations, because it’s a way to get together and socialize, compete and have fun,” said Koos. “Some of the sons of the old-timers, like Mike Callaghan and Brett Ploessl still play regularly, and we all share memories and good times.”
Fatman Basketball has also become an entity unto itself, with an official “Fat Man Basketball Association logo and a facebook page. As a group, they also keep up with college and professional sports, as well as the current events of the nation.
This past Wednesday night, the team play to 24 points (instead of 15) in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, who was recently killed in a helicopter crash. It was the number of his jersey when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
“It’s one of Bellevue’s best-kept secrets,” concluded Kloos. “I hope it keeps going for generations to come.”
