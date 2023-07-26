Jackson County is hosting one of the seven Farmland Leasing Arrangement workshops facilitated by Ryan Drollette on Friday, August 4 at 1 pm at the Jackson County Extension Office, located at 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Topics will include:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jackson County is hosting one of the seven Farmland Leasing Arrangement workshops facilitated by Ryan Drollette on Friday, August 4 at 1 pm at the Jackson County Extension Office, located at 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Topics will include:
• Results of recent Iowa cash rent and land value surveys
• Improving tenant and landowner communications
• Understanding flexible cash farm lease arrangements
• Properly writing and terminating a farm lease
• Determining a fair cash rent with crop economic uncertainty
• ISU web-based and other resources
The meeting will be about 2.5 hours and each registrant will receive a 100-page Farmland Leasing Arrangements book.
The cost is $25 a person. You can register by calling the office number at (563) 652-4923 or by scanning and completing the QR code.
Note that you must be registered by Sunday, August 2nd, walk-ins or late registrations may have an additional fee.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: WSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 105°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 93°
Heat Index: 104°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 92°
Heat Index: 103°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 100°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 97°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 4 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.