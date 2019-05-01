The Bellevue Farmers Market will be opening on Thursday, May 9, and organizers are looking forward to seeing last year’s vendors and inviting those who haven’t participated before to become vendors.
Do you have garden produce, honey, eggs, baked goods, jams and jellies, flowers, herbs or crafts for sale? Consider becoming a vendor at the Bellevue Farmers Market. Market days are Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Gazebo on Front Street.
