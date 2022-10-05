The Jackson County Farm Bureau will be sponsoring a ‘Meet the Candidate Forum’ on Monday, October 10 at 6 p.m. at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa. The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Those attending will have the opportunity to formulate questions for the candidates.
All national, state, and local candidates have been invited and the following have confirmed they would participate in this event:
John Norwood – Secretary of Agriculture
Matt Robinson – State Senate District 33
Carrie Koelker – State Senate District 33
Chris Cournoyer – State Senate District
Kay Pence – State House District 70
Norlin Mommsen – State House District 70
Steve Bradley – State House District 66
Nin Flagel – Supervisor District 2
Larry McDevitt – Supervisor District 2
Don Schwenker – Supervisor District 3
Beth Gerlach – County Treasurer
John Leo Kies – County Attorney
Sara Davenport – County Attorney
For questions or additional information, please contact the Farm Bureau office 563-652-2456.
