Farm Bureau

 Conrad Schmidt

A group of more than 30 Iowa farmers, representing 20 county Farm Bureaus, met with Iowa’s congressional delegation July 18-20 in Washington, D.C. to discuss policy issues important to the sustainability of their family farms.  Among them were Tyler Beenken of Traer, Erin Johnson of Bellevue and Darin Axline of Lowden.

The group met with Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst along with Reps. Ashley Hinson, Randy Feenstra, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn. They also received updates and visited with representatives from the USDA, American Farm Bureau, EPA and Senate Agriculture Committee staff.