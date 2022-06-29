Longtime public servant Dave Heiar received a farewell sendoff at the Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA) annual meeting last Thursday night in Bellevue.
While the success of the JCEA over the past year was touted at the annual meeting, the event also served as a retirement party of sorts for Heiar, who was instrumental in creating the alliance in Jackson County nine years ago.
The Bellevue native, who has served in local government roles since the late 1970s when he was first hired as Bellevue city administrator, was honored for helping create the organization. In addition to roles in economic development, Heiar also has more than 40 years of experience in city government in the cities of Bellevue, Manchester and Dubuque.
“As I reflect on my years of public service, even I am surprised that my career path would take me full circle,” Heiar said. “I started in local government as the Bellevue city administrator from 1978-85, and in 2013 I was invited back to Jackson County to form the Economic Alliance.”
“In my 40-plus years in local government I have had the opportunity to work with many wonderful people on some pretty incredible projects. I have come to realize that life, even in economic development, is about building relationships. Any success along the way is attributable to using those relationships to collaborate for the benefit of the community.”
The Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA) Annual Investor and Partner Appreciation Event last Thursday was hosted by Offshore Development of Bellevue. There were more than 100 attendees including board members, investors, and other partnering organizations.
While many congratulated Heiar on his official retirement, JCEA officials also talked business. Director Kelley Brown, Heiar, and Assistant Director Ben Davison provided an overview of the JCEA’s efforts over the last year.
Heiar began by highlighting the JCEA’s focus on business and industry development. He noted that the office assisted with five local start-ups and seven business expansions. Based on building permits for 2021, there were commercial investments totaling over $15 million.
In 2018, the board had set a five-year goal of $50 million of investment. In just four years there has been more than $75 million of investment.
Along with Heiar’s official sendoff, Davison discussed the growth of local wages in Jackson County, another goal established by the JCEA Board. In 2018, the goal was to increase average wages by $2 per hour to $16.50. In the first quarter of 2022, the average wage was $18.73 for Jackson County.
Heiar described JCEA’s community development efforts as “an important tool for the successful recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce, and a robust workforce is necessary for the success of our businesses and industries.” Efforts to this end that were highlighted related to housing, downtown revitalization, and leadership development initiatives.
Heiar also noted that over the past nine years the JCEA has been involved in securing more than $19 million in grant funding for various projects and industrial development.
The overview also highlighted various projects and initiatives including Offshore, the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities, Innovate 120, and the renovation of 110 S. Main in Maquoketa.
The 2021-22 fiscal year was described as the year of transitions due to the many staffing changes at the JCEA. Two long-time employees, Nic Hockenberry and Stephanie Sagers, left to accept other positions. Katlynne Wolf, a Loras College student, filled some of the voids during this past year.
Heiar, as of the end of June, is officially retired. Brown and Davison are the new leadership team for the JCEA.
At the conclusion of the 2021-22 overview, Heiar thanked everyone and said that economic development is a team effort.
“The success of the Alliance depends on private and public partnerships. I can’t thank our investors enough for their investment in the future of our county,” he said. “Economic Development is a team sport which requires planning, collaboration, and partnerships. We have made great strides in the past nine years, and I am excited for the groundwork that has been put into place for the future.”
