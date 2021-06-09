Celebrate Preston Days this weekend with two days of family-friendly activities and tournaments.
Events kick off Friday, June 11, with the parade at 6:30 p.m. The Lion’s Club will offer a foodstand/supper in Two Good Park from 6-9 p.m., with a pie and ice cream stand hosted by St. John’s Church inside the church after the parade.
The Grooves (John Ehlers and Cole Kelly) will perform in the park from 7-10 p.m. There will also be bouncy houses.
The Police Department 5K Run starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Registration forms are available at Preston City Hall.
The volleyball tournament begins with registration at 10:30 and games starting at 11 a.m. Contact Kendra Driscoll and Denise Larsen for more information.
The Peppermint Park Committee will host a foodstand in the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Learn more about the history of Preston with a tour of the Kunau building (formerly Old City Hall) from 9 a.m. to noon, with a presentation by Sheryl Ringen at 10 a.m.
View photo contest entries in the city council chambers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take advantage of the Humming Arrow moving sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to noon peruse Gator Apparel, with clothing, soaps, lotion, jewelry, crafts and more.
