Take part in a multi-day paddling trip on the Mississippi River September 29 – October 1 from Dubuque to Bellevue. Enjoy fall colors and educational programs while taking in the sights and sounds of the river. Learn about many aspects of the river community, including mussel research, turtle and fish populations, the return of the peregrine falcon, and the history of voyagers. This event is sponsored by Dubuque & Jackson County Conservation departments.
Participants can bring their own vessel or borrow a canoe or kayak from the county conservation departments. Cost is $10 per day or $25 for all 3 days. Cost includes use of canoes or kayaks (if you don’t have your own), education programs, and guided trip. Participants need to provide their own food and shuttling. Camping is available both nights.
Participants must register for this event and are asked to practice social distancing with other participants. To register, go online to MyCountyParks.com, click on Jackson County, then events. An itinerary for each day is on the website. For more information call (563) 556-6745 or (563) 652-3783.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.