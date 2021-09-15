The Scenic Byways in Northeast and Eastern Iowa are hosting the Best of the Byway Fall Bus Tour at the end of September and beginning of October. The tour will include a culinary crawl, a scenic overlook photo opportunity with fall leaves, a brief presentation about the byway and a special historic location. Whether you can attend one or all four tours, these excursions are the perfect way to kick off all things fall.
The Fall Bus Tour series kicks off in Bellevue, Iowa, on Monday, September 27, with the Grant Wood Scenic Byway. The trip will travel to Maquoketa to check out the Hurstville Interpretive Center and Anamosa for a presentation on the Anamosa State Penitentiary. This tour is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and Maquoketa State Bank.
Up next is the River Bluffs Scenic Byway Fall Bus tour on Wednesday, September 29, and will begin and end in West Union, Iowa, but loop all the way to Pikes Peak. This event will start with Euphoria coffee and end with sweet treats from Sugar Bowl Ice Cream in Fayette, with a few stops for leaf looking and historic county conservation information in between. This tour is sponsored by FreedomBank and Bank1st.
Travelers will head south to Delaware county on Monday, October 4, for the Delaware Crossing Scenic Byway Fall Bus Tour. The tour is set to explore main street Manchester, take advantage of the scenic views of Backbone State Park and finish up with some historic information from Lenox College in Hopkinton, Iowa.
These four bus tours are open to the public and cost $30 per person and includes meals, photo opportunities, historic tours and speakers. If you’re ready to sign up, please contact Morgan Ewing at 563-864-7112 or morgan@northeastiowarcd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.