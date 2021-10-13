Sts. Peter and Paul Church of Springbrook will host a Harvest Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 7 a.m,  to noon. Enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, rope sausage, ham, applesauce, rolls and a beverage. There will also be raffle prizes for $100 gift certificates from Fareway and Preston Meats, as well as $100 in cash. A 50/50 drawing will also be held.