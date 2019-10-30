FALL BACK: Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, Nov. 3. Set clocks back one hour before retiring Saturday night.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 18°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 18°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:08 AM
- Sunset: 05:56:41 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 0.25 mi
Today
Snow during the morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...MORE ACCUMULATING SNOW... .A STRONGER STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA BEGINNING LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND LASTING INTO HALLOWEEN. THE SNOW MAY BE MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN A MILE IN THE HEAVIER SNOW. NORTHWEST WINDS MAY GUST TO 30 MPH ON HALLOWEEN ESPECIALLY ALONG AND EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL IOWA, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. BE ALERT FOR SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HEAVY WET SNOW ON LEAF LADEN TREES MAY CAUSE BRANCHES TO BREAK AND FALL, POSSIBLY CAUSING ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 95% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.11 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.06 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 77% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.13 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.19 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.15 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 63% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.18 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.24 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
