The Fall 2023 Dubuque Bridal Expo will be held on Sunday, September 17, at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. The event is open to the public and is free to attend.

The Dubuque Bridal Expo, in partnership with Zazous Bridal Boutique and Tuxedos, Absolute Music of Bellevue, Zen Lens Creative, and Design By Faith will host more than 90 exhibitors to include Attire (gowns, tuxedos, formal wear), Venues, Bakers, Florists, Jewelers, Décor, Planners, Photographers and Videographers, Photo Booths, Salon & Spas, Boutiques, Travel, Stationary, DJs/Musicians, Transportation, and lots of entertainment.