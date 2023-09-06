The Fall 2023 Dubuque Bridal Expo will be held on Sunday, September 17, at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. The event is open to the public and is free to attend.
The Dubuque Bridal Expo, in partnership with Zazous Bridal Boutique and Tuxedos, Absolute Music of Bellevue, Zen Lens Creative, and Design By Faith will host more than 90 exhibitors to include Attire (gowns, tuxedos, formal wear), Venues, Bakers, Florists, Jewelers, Décor, Planners, Photographers and Videographers, Photo Booths, Salon & Spas, Boutiques, Travel, Stationary, DJs/Musicians, Transportation, and lots of entertainment.
VIP check-in starts at 10:30 a.m. and doors will open at 11 a.m. to 50 registered brides or grooms and their designated guests only.
There will be over $10,000 in giveaways, including drawings throughout the event, which organizers say will be a fully immersive, highly engaging, truly interactive, and entertaining bridal experience for brides, grooms as well as family and friends.
12:30 p.m. - Zazous Runway Show
1:30 p.m. - Zazous Runway Show
Partners and sponsors include Zazous Bridal Boutique & Tuxedos, Absolute Music, Zen Lens Creative, Design By Faith, Hotel Julien Dubuque, Riddles Jewelry, The Grand River Center, Giant Laundromat, Premier Bank, and Townsquare Media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.