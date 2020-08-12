When delivering sermons in his churches, Father Dennis Miller tends to side with an old adage that holds plenty of relevance nowadays.
“One truism about preaching is that you do it with the Bible in one hand and a newspaper in the other,” said Miller, whose congregations worship at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, St. Donatus Catholic Church and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook.
Miller and other area faith-house leaders are divided in their preaching as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Some are choosing to keep the pandemic at the center of their messages, while others have chosen to keep talk of the virus outside their church’s walls.
Fr. Francis Odoom, whose congregations meet in Lost Nation, Grand Mound, Oxford Junction and Toronto throughout the week, uses the church’s platform to encourage parishioners to hold close to “guidelines for beating the virus.”
Rev. Roberta Pierce, who began as the interim pastor at both Faith Lutheran Church and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Calamus in February, said she is purposefully leaving coronavirus discussion at the door.
“I feel that we hear enough about it from other sources,” she said. “I preach about God’s love and protection. That is what I hope people are hearing and then they can tailor the message to fit their circumstances. The virus is not the only thing that causes chaos in people’s lives.”
At the DeWitt United Methodist Church, the same can be said. Pastor Tom Boomershine said church leadership has requested for him to keep his sermons similar to what they were before the pandemic began. Though, every week the congregation does “pray for those affected by the virus and often reports how we are doing as a town, county and state,” Boomershine said.
Vicar Ruthie Mhanga, whose one-year stint at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Biedorn began July 13, said her role as a religious leader is to provide hope.
“We trust in Christ to bring life out of the tombs we all feel closed in,” she said. “Theological questions come to the surface that there are no fixed answers to, but every generation struggles with them anew.”
Reaching new audiences
With social distancing virtually impossible in a typical church environment, outdoor congregations have become common. That, along with online technologies, have given churches the ability to continue holding services while respecting expert advice.
Boomershine, whose congregation meets Wednesday night and Sunday morning outside the DeWitt church, said people attend by sitting in their parked cars or lawn chairs set socially distant from one another. The church requires masks. Its in-person attendance is about half of what it was pre-coronavirus.
“The new formats have been embraced by perhaps half of the church,” Boomershine said. “It is clear that these are not the preferred means of worshipping. …There is a yearning for things to return to normal where we can meet together in worship, sing, etc.”
Services at the Maquoketa United Methodist Church are held outside, but also livestreamed to its social media platforms, as are the sermons of many other area churches. In cases where a parishioner does not know how to use a computer or have internet access, the Maquoketa church will mail a DVD, or a typed version of the sermon, says pastor Alberta Ervin. Other churches are following this model as well.
“We have a card and phone ministry that is helping us stay connected as well,” Ervin said.
Ervin said about 100 people attend her church’s in-person worship times while 150 to 200 watch online.
“We believe the online services are serving a need and we will continue them long past the pandemic,” she said.
Putting their worship services online has also given churches an outlet to reach audiences abroad — sometimes made up of former members who have since moved away — and helped those far away people connect with friends of the past.
Impact of empty pews
Miller has noticed in his congregations an atmospheric difference.
Less people attending worship services — and fellowship opportunities all but disappearing — ebbs at the emotional human connection churches usually foster.
“It took some time to become accustomed to not having people in church and, when people were allowed back, to expect quieter congregational responses,” he said.
Miller said parishioners do not sing hymns, and with them all wearing masks, prayer responses have less resonance.
“That was, personally, a very difficult adjustment as well as not being able to read people's faces to know their reactions to your homily, because their masks prevent seeing facial expressions,” he said.
Opportunities for fellowship are all but gone, and with it goes a human connection. Churches are working to provide their parishioners with ways to socialize and pray.
“In troubled times more people turn to their faith,” Ervin said. While I believe this is attributing to our increase in online viewers, this pandemic is different. In the time of 9/11, I had people contact me for conversations and attendance in worship skyrocketed. Today, it’s harder for folks to connect because they are staying home and abiding by the physical distancing rules.”
Staying afloat
Despite a limited number of people attending in-person worship, churches are keeping the lights on.
“Our revenue is down, particularly because we have had to cancel or diminish all our major fundraisers,” Miller said. “Still, we are doing our best to limit expenses to bare-bones levels to deal with the lower level of revenue.”
Much is the same for Mhanga. To reach an online audience, St. John’s Lutheran Church invested in some new sound equipment. Thanks to that, the church in western Clinton County has taken advantage of its online streams.
“We do God’s work with what we have,” she said. “We have even received donations from people who have found us online.”
Some institutions, like the DeWitt and Maquoketa United Methodist Churches, received federal dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program to keep things operational.
“Often in times like this, churches are able to keep going due to the generosity of its members,” Ervin said. “We are no different. While we may not see an increase, we are holding steady in this season of pandemic.”
Nick Joos is a reporter for the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press and the DeWitt Observer, which like the Bellevue Herald-Leader, are owned by Sycamore Media.
