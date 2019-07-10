The Jackson County Fair now seeks candidates for this year’s fair. Contestants must be age 16-21 and reside in Jackson County. They must submit a resume in addition to a 250- to 500-word description of themselves and why they want to be fair queen. Candidates will be interviewed by the Fair Board July 15. The queen will be announced July 23. The fair queen receives $200. First runner-up receives $100 and second runner-up receives $50.
For more information, call the fair office at 563-652-4282.
