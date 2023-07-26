Sisters Kaitlin Till and Allison Johnson chatter excitedly as they flip through 5-inch binders bursting with photos, judges’ critiques, and sundry other documents.
Each page uncovered another memory, evoking laughter and sighs as the sisters animatedly reminisced about yet another Jackson County Fair or 4-H experience.
Kaitlin’s son Will flipped through another of the bulging binders, laughing at pictures of his uncle Nick Kilburg as he turned the pages of the binder that encapsulated Nick’s years as a 4-H member.
The sight brought sizable smiles to the faces of Randy and Chris Kilburg — parents of Tony, Kaitlin, Nick and Allison — as they sat around their kitchen table on their 40-acre property a few miles west of Bellevue. This was exactly what they wanted for their children.
“Going to the fair every year and being part of 4-H, our kids had the opportunity to learn skills beyond the classroom,” Chris said. “It gave them chances to meet lots of new people at the fair, at the state 4-H convention and Washington, D.C. They modeled leadership.
“We didn’t want to squelch their opportunities and the enrichment that could bring to their lives,” Chris explained.
With decades of fair and 4-H participation spanning at least four generations, the Randy and Chris Kilburg family were selected as the 2023 Jackson County Fair Family. They were introduced Sunday during a fair kickoff event in Maquoketa.
Dedication
Chris’ dad participated in the Andrew Future Farmers 4-H club in the late 1930s.
“He had such a huge interest in it and love for it that he wanted us to take part,” Chris said.
“We were all in 4-H and FFA and went to the fair every year. We spent a lot of time at the fair. For us, we worked hard all summer baling hay and straw, and the fair meant we got off the farm and into town to see our cousins and hang out with our friends,” she said.
Randy grew up in the Cottonville area and joined FFA. While he didn’t enter exhibits at the fair, he enjoyed attending.
One day Chris’ sisters thought she needed a date to the prom.
“I always went to prom with my girlfriends,” she recalled.
“You needed a date,” Randy said.
“Well, so did you,” Chris replied, and they both started laughing. “I thought it was only going to be a one-date thing, but then dang, he called me.”
Randy rents crop ground to farm while Chris teaches kindergarten for the Andrew Community School District.
They expressed no doubt their four children — two boys and two girls — would be 4-H members as well.
“We raised kids, corn, calves, chickens, goats, cows, gardens, vegetables,” Chris said, laughing at the image of such a menagerie. “We knew getting involved is important. You meet people.”
Kaitlin agreed.
“You make connections and you build a bigger support system,” she said. “You learn so much from it.”
“You learn to work with people,” Randy added.
“And make decisions,” Allison said.
The Kilburgs had “dumb luck” in their first years exhibiting at the fair, according to Randy.
“Tony won grand champion steer his first year. Kaitlin won grand champion steer her first year. Then the Jackson County Cattlemen came to me and said I needed to be on their board,” he said.
“I definitely think it made us work harder for years to come,” Kaitlin noted.
The kids’ “crazy, crazy schedule kept us running in so many different directions, but it kept us young,” Chris said.
Indoor exhibits garnered just as much attention as the livestock exhibits for the Kilburg family. Kaitlin’s unique angel food cakes made multiple trips to the state fair, and she still enters them in the Jackson County Fair Open Class.
With indoor projects, “you had to think about your projects. Like with clothing, it wasn’t just about pairing clothes. You to think about them, think about ways to save money, or make them, be presentable,” Kaitlin explained.
Chris couldn’t contain her laughter.
“It was also a great way to get some good projects done around the farm,” she said, listing the feed bunks the kids built, the painted fences, and a myriad of other indoor fair projects that were put to use at the farm.
The Kilburg family all have their favorite part of the fair. Chris loves the cattle show and the demo derby, while Randy simply likes doing anything he can to support fair activities.
“I just hang out,” he said, laughing. “If it’s hot, I find a cool place.
Selling their livestock was perhaps the most difficult part of the fair.
“Yeah, I hated to see the tears coming down their faces that day,” Randy said.
The fourth generation is poised to join 4-H but is too young; the oldest two, Will and Chase, joined Clover Kids, a 4-H group for those younger than fourth grade. That doesn’t stop Chris and Randy’s grandkids from showing in the Jackson County Fair Open Class.
The Kilburgs still enjoy wandering the fairgrounds every year, “looking at the accomplishments of the other 4-H’ers,” Chris said.
Allison and Kaitlin summed up the experience for the 2023 fair family.
“When we think about all the great experiences we had at the fair and 4-H and all the kids we grew up with, now it’s our kids going through it all together,” Allison explained.
“You can go into Boyer Hall alone to get supper and end up spending an hour sitting by whomever is there just talking, and they become like family,” Kaitlin explained. “When you’re at the fair, it feels like one, big family reunion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.