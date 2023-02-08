The days of old-fashioned barbershops may have just returned to Bellevue – but with a twist – and it’s called ‘Fade Babe.’
A ‘fade’ is a special kind of haircut, and a ‘babe’ signifies a sort of ‘feminine pizzazz,’ according to Victoria Smith, the new proprietor and stylist at Fade Babe, the new barbershop which just opened last week at 134 North Riverview in Bellevue.
“While it’s intended to be a traditional walk-in barbershop, we also provide coloring, extensions and styling for women, so we wanted to signify that in the name of the business,” said Small, a 2012 Bellevue High School graduate who returned home to Bellevue a few years ago.
Victoria, who graduated from Capri College in Cedar Rapids in 2016, is the main stylist for the new business, which is owned and operated by she and her mate Libby Small, who works as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) for Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa and is also a member of Bellevue EMS.
The couple are running the business together and hope to expand in the coming months, by inviting in more stylists and offering more services.
“People can walk-in for a haircut or style anytime, or they can make appointments if they want to,” said Victoria. “We have complimentary coffee, as well as complimentary cans of Busch Light in the fridge for anyone who wants one. We also have a big screen TV for customers to watch their favorite sporting event.”
Victoria said that not only just she look forward to serving customers, she looks forward to contributing to the downtown business district in Bellevue. “I remember how the downtown was here when I was a kid and I want to see that happen again,” said Small.
Fade Babe is open 5 days per week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as on Saturday from 9 to 7 p.m.
