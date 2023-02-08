Victoria and Libby Small

The days of old-fashioned barbershops may have just returned to Bellevue – but with a twist – and it’s called ‘Fade Babe.’

A ‘fade’ is a special kind of haircut, and a ‘babe’ signifies a sort of ‘feminine pizzazz,’ according to Victoria Smith, the new proprietor and stylist at Fade Babe, the new barbershop which just opened last week at 134 North Riverview in Bellevue.