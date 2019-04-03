Alice Cassaday of Bellevue is the proud grandmother of Kayley Cassaday, who was recently featured in the February issue of Sports Illustrated’s ‘Faces in the Crowd’ section.
Cassaday, the daughter of Chris and Heidi Cassaday of Overland Park, Kansas has a full-ride athletic scholarship to play volleyball at the University of Tulsa at Oklahoma.
Cassaday is a 5 foot, 11 inch graduate of Blue Valley North High School, where she was an outside hitter, setting many records for hitting attempts (3,880) and kills (1,571) in her high school career.
She was named first team all-state in Class 6A and was also a four-year starter at center in basketball and carried a 4.48 grade point average.
