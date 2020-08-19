Students in the Bellevue Community School District this fall will be required to wear face masks in some, but not all situations.
This, after Bellevue School Board members voted last week to require face masks in certain situations in which students cannot maintain social distancing.
The requirement mostly applies to areas such as school buses, hallways and when students are standing in line. Students are not required to mask-up in classrooms, however.
“We believe our classrooms at this time have been rearranged and designed to allow for social distancing in nearly all cases,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer.
The district will provide face coverings to students if needed, although Meyer encourages students and families to provide their own face coverings whenever possible.
Masks will also be required for spectators at home volleyball games in the gym.
Similar face mask guidelines will also be followed at Marquette Catholic Schools. Classes at both schools start Monday, Aug. 24.
