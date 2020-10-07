With a sizable uptick in people expected to vote early at the Jackson County Courthouse, people entering the building will be required to wear face coverings — at least through the Nov. 3 election.
The county Board of Supervisors made that unanimous decision Friday at the request of Alisa Smith, county auditor and elections commissioner. Smith said she anticipates a larger number of people than usual in the courthouse starting Oct. 5, which is the first day people can vote early and in-person at the courthouse.
“I think it’s time to mandate face masks for anyone entering the building,” Smith told the supervisors during a special meeting on the issue Friday morning.
Courthouse security officer Brad Staner will be stationed at the front door as much as possible to see that people are wearing face coverings, which is an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The courthouse will provide some disposable masks to people who did not bring one with them.
If someone refuses to wear a mask when inside the building, Smith said they can ask the person to leave but would then have to send an employee outside with that person to conduct their business.
“Everyone needs to understand we’re trying to protect them as citizens and us as employees,” Smith said.
