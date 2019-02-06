For some younger folks, last week brought the coldest air ever felt, with actual temperatures below -30 degrees Fahrenheit and wind chills in the negative 50s.
As widely reported, the Midwest (including Bellevue) was colder than Antarctica.
Many Iowa cities, including Cedar Rapids and the Quad Cities, recorded their lowest temperature ever.
Locally, Bellevue hit a low of -31. Its record of -35 was set in 2009. Records go back to 1941.
Dubuque registered temperatures of -31, just missing its all-time record of -32, set in 1887.
The lowest temperature in the entire Midwest was -48, recorded at Norris Camp, Minn.
It was so cold that the post office didn’t deliver Wednesday. Many local businesses and government services chose to close to encourage employees and clients to stay indoors, including Bellevue City Hall.
For school kids and their families, the cold prolonged what was nearly the equivalent of a second winter break
In Bellevue, the public school, as well as Marquette Catholic, reported seven snow (or cold) days and two early dismissals. With that loss of days, school is expected to go until June 7, according to Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer.
At least 5 basketball games from both Bellevue schools will also have to be made up.
While there were no power problems in Bellevue, northeast of Iron Hill, about 185 Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative members lost power at about 6:45 p.m. last Wednesday. The last customers’ power was restored before 9 p.m., but the vast majority of those were up well before then, said Patty Manuel, the coop’s director of public relations.
By this past weekend, however, temperatures swung up about 80 degrees, to nearly 50 degrees (above zero).
During the extreme cold, a few days earlier however, another contrast was apparent to all with steam billowing out of the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue.
According to Lockmaster John Mueller, the water temperature as plus 31 degrees, while the air temperature was -31 degrees, more than a 60-degree difference.
