A Polar Vortex is getting ready to grip the Midwest with the most extreme cold in a generation. People in their mid-twenties have never seen temperatures this cold.
With local schools and businesses closing in preparation for this extreme winter weather we wanted to share some tips for how to stay safe these next couple of days.
From the weather.gov site here are some Extreme Cold Safety tips that you and your loved ones should take.
- Minimize Travel
- Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.
- Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.
- Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.
- Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.
- Check on the elderly.
- Bring pets inside.
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, light weight, warm clothing and a hat.
- Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
- Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
Protect Your Home From Extreme Cold
From the todayshomeowner.com site here are some tips to protect and prepare your home for the extreme cold.
- Turn off water to outside faucets, if available, and open valves on faucets to allow them to drain.
- Close or cover foundation vents under house and windows to basements.
- Close garage doors.
- Insulate exposed pipes (both hot and cold) under house with foam pipe insulation.
- Drip hot and cold faucets in kitchen and bath. Drip single control faucets with lever set in middle.
- Don’t forget to check on pipes to your washing machine in the laundry room
- Locate water main cut-off valve, and have a cut-off key handy.
- Have your furnace inspected before cold weather arrives. Inspect the heat exchanger for cracks, install a clean air filter, and check the thermostat to see if it’s working properly.
- Keep drapes and blinds closed, except when windows are in direct sunlight.
- Run paddle ceiling fans on low in reverse (clockwise when looking up) to circulate warm air.
- Use rock salt, sand, or clay based kitty litter on walks and drives (NOTE: Salt can damage grass and other plants).
- Charge cell phones.
- Have flashlights, batteries, a weather radio, and a manual can opener on hand.
- Make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and the batteries powering them are fresh.
Get the full list from todayshomeowner.com
Protect Your Pets
Your pets are just as susceptible to the dangers of the extreme cold as you are. These tips from the aspca.com will help you protect the furry members of your family.
- Repeatedly coming out of the cold into the dry heat of your home can cause itchy, flaking skin. Keep your home humidified and towel dry your pet as soon as he comes inside, paying special attention to his feet and in-between the toes. Remove any snow balls from between his foot pads.
- Bring a towel on long walks to clean off stinging, irritated paws. After each walk, wash and dry your pet’s feet and stomach to remove ice, salt and chemicals—and check for cracks in paw pads or redness between the toes.
- Bathe your pets as little as possible during cold spells. Washing too often can remove essential oils and increase the chance of developing dry, flaky skin. If your pooch must be bathed, ask your vet to recommend a moisturizing shampoo and/or rinse.
- Massaging petroleum jelly or other paw protectants into paw pads before going outside can help protect from salt and chemical agents. Booties provide even more coverage and can also prevent sand and salt from getting lodged between bare toes and causing irritation. Use pet-friendly ice melts whenever possible.
- Pets burn extra energy by trying to stay warm in wintertime. Feeding your pet a little bit more during the cold weather months can provide much-needed calories, and making sure she has plenty of water to drink will help keep her well-hydrated and her skin less dry.
- Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside. If left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured or killed. In addition, don’t leave pets alone in a car during cold weather, as cars can act as refrigerators that hold in the cold and cause animals to freeze to death.
The full list of safety tips for your pets can be found at aspca.com
Please be safe out there the next couple of days and check the bellevueheraldleader.com website often for weather updates.
Stay Warm!
