A tour of a former school in Dubuque last Thursday by Bellevue school officials and community members indicates that the public school district is not quite ready to give up on building a new elementary school here sometime in the future despite two failed referendums.
The visit to the former Sacred Heart School at 2222 Queen Street (now known as Marquette Hall), was conducted to provide school officials and members of the community a glimpse into the possibilities for the current 1848 Bellevue Elementary building - which is said to be the oldest school building in use in the state of Iowa – should funding be approved to build a new one.
About two dozen people toured the former Sacred Heart school, which was constructed in 1915 and was converted into 28 apartments after sitting vacant for 15 years. The tour was organized by Superintendent Tom Meyer, along with Dave Heiar of the Jackson County Economic Alliance.
“Yes, at some point, we will be holding another referendum,” said Meyer. “We are reviewing some cost figures for a renovation and construction, as this was what was asked several times by some people to compare.”
He added that the tour last week was a way to see what opportunities exist for the old 1848 school, which once served as the Jackson County Courthouse. Meyer said its issues include out-of-date infrastructure and a lack of space.
“Some people need to see those things and see what could happen and what the possibilities are,” he said.
School officials have made two attempts over the past 18 months to garner public approval for an elementary building, which would be located on 22 acres the school purchased nearly two years ago.
This past April, a $14.5 million bond measure failed with 47 percent of district patrons voting in favor of a new elementary school. That vote came on the heels of a $16 million referendeum which also failed to pass with 44 percent of voters in favor of the measure. A 60% percent plus one majority was needed in both cases to pass.
Meyer said that besides costs, many residents have concerns about what would happen to the current school if a new one is constructed.
Options could include converting it to provide housing or office space, though no decisions have been made by school district officials.
The group that traveled to the old Dubuque school walked through several apartments and learned about the process of renovating the school while maintaining its historic aesthetic from the folks who did the work.
Heiar, who is now an advisor for Jackson County Economic Alliance said that attempting a similar project in Bellevue would require multiple funding sources and a lot of planning.
Meyer said district officials currently are gathering more detailed information regarding the cost of constructing a new school. He said another bond measure likely would not be put forth to voters until early to mid-2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.