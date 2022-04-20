The Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair will take place Thursday, April 28, from 3-6 p.m. at Pearson Hall on the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
The career and hiring fair will provide job seekers with access to more than 20 businesses and organizations at one location. Job seekers can find positions and information regarding careers in the areas of manufacturing, healthcare, general business, financial services, trades, and more.
Find information about apprenticeships and other career training programs and resources. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal opportunities will be available.
Admission is free.
Kelley Brown, Jackson County Economic Alliance director, stated, “We are excited to have so many local businesses and industries willing to participate in this event. Early in the afternoon, these businesses will have an opportunity to connect with students from Jackson County high schools.
“Beginning at 3 p.m., anyone looking for employment — students, veterans, retirees, parents, persons re-entering the workforce — is encouraged to stop by Pearson Hall to meet with these local employers.”
Those who are unable to attend the hiring fair are welcome to go to the IowaWorks Satellite Office on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at HACAP, 904 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa. This office can also assist with writing resumes and interviewing skills.
The 2022 Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair is a partnership of Jackson County Economic Alliance, IowaWorks, Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce, and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
Keep up to date by joining the Jackson County Career & Hiring Fair event on Facebook.
