Step back in time to the 1950s and ’60s when hula hoops were the craze. Guys slicked back their hair with grease, wore leather jackets, and wanted to be James Dean. Girls wore poodle skirts, saddle shoes, and wanted to be Sandra Dee.
Rock ’N’ Roll Heaven brings that trip down memory lane to Maquoketa for a 7 p.m. show Saturday, May 21, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St.
The show runs about 2 hours. Concessions will be available, and beer and wine will be sold.
Rock N' Roll Heaven is a full production show/concert produced and represented by Everett Dean Productions. It’s a tribute show to stars of the past.
The show stars Everett Dean as Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly, Sheri Winkelmann as Connie Francis, Lori Gravel as Patsy Cline, with backing from the Lonesome Hearts.
The professional entertainers have toured around the nation playing in many different shows at theaters, casinos, festivals, and state fairs.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Purchase tickets available at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets also are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy and Maquoketa State Bank, and Hartig Drug locations in Preston and Bellevue. Tickets also are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
