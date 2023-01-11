People driving on Jacobsen Drive may notice more action at the jail site this month.
John Hansen, construction manager for the new Jackson County Law Enforcement Center being built on the east edge of Maquoketa, visited the Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting recently with some updates.
Chief among those updates, Hansen reported that Advanced Precast Co. of Dyersville has started pouring the pre-cast panels for the jail and “they should absolutely be able to start setting panels on Jan. 24.”
The company had pushed back the date two months due to labor shortages, Hansen said.
Precast panels typically are concrete wall panels that provide a quick exterior finish for a building. The new jail will have more than 100 of these panels, Hansen said Dec. 13.
A week earlier, Hansen said footings were done, the steel building is “up and running,” underground plumbing could take a couple weeks to complete, and 4 miles of underground electrical conduit must be installed.
On Dec. 13, Hansen presented some change orders which will affect construction costs. He told the supervisors that he had discovered the engineer did not include footings for interior precast walls in the booking area of the jail. Hansen said the $9,631 additional cost would have been required anyway, even though it had not been included in the original estimate.
One change order for an additional $14,531 was necessary for additional dye for precast walls “to get the color we wanted.” Hansen explained that the original cost was an estimate and he knew that cost would change.
Hansen also presented a change order which will reduce the cost of the building. He switched brands of water heater for a reduction of $8,464.
Hansen is going to redo the construction schedule because of the delay in the precast walls but is still “shooting for opening the jail next November (2023).”
“Everything is up in the air,” he said.
Jail construction has been in somewhat of a holding pattern due to materials, supplies, and labor since the supervisors broke ground on the project last May.
Jackson County is building a new jail at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The facility will have 30 beds and four holding cells with room for future expansion. It became necessary after the current jail failed to meet state inspections on multiple occasions.
In separate business:
• Hansen also is working on the Together We Build ag hub facility, a new building to be constructed on the Jackson County Fairgrounds as a collaboration between the county and the Jackson County Extension Office.
Hansen changed the provider of footings for the Together We Build building. He told the supervisors that the cost will increase $20,000 to $30,000 because the price of concrete has become more expensive.
The almost 13,000-square-foot ag learning hub on the site of the former horse arena on the fairgrounds will house the ISU Extension offices, a conference room, and a certified commercial kitchen. It also will have a 300-person, conference/education space.
The facility will allow for the expansion of training programs and educational opportunities with the Extension and offer the community an additional venue for meetings, seminars, corporate events and educational programming. It also will offer larger restroom facilities and expanded space for a 4-H food stand during the fair.
