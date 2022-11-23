Buck

The shotgun deer-hunting season is just around the corner, with season one Dec. 3-7 and shotgun two Dec. 10-18.

Iowa’s most popular deer hunting seasons are just around the corner, when roughly 100,000 blaze-orange-clad hunters take to the timber and wildlife experts are forecasting another good year.

“Our deer population is stable to slightly increasing statewide, so hunters should expect to see numbers similar to last year,” said Tyler Harms, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).