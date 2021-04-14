For the first time in decades, Bellevue’s Horizon Hall is getting a major makeover, which will not only brighten up the longtime reception hall and event space, it will make it much bigger.
Owner Jared Feller and his wife Brandy Dierks said the old garage area was taken out, which will increase his capacity to about 650 guests. The front façade is also being remodeled and glass, as well as a new awning is being added to the main entrance.
An outside picnic area is also being planned for use in the warm months of the year.
“We just want to get it all modernized and up-to-date, as well as to add more room,” said Feller. “We were supposed to get this done a year ago, but then the pandemic came and it all got delayed.”
As well as the major remodeling, which is being completed by Cummings Construction of Bellevue, Horizon Hall and Lanes now also has a party bus for weddings, which will be used to shuttle guests to the hotel and other places in town.
Of course, the popular Bellevue venue also features an 8-lane bowling alley, bar, restaurant and the ever-popular pizza restaurant.
The owners are now on their third year of ownership in the business, which was created in 1981 and owned and operated by the Weber family for 36 years. Horizon Hall opened in 1994.
The current owners, Jared Feller and Brandy Dierks have four children, Connor, Carter, Carson and Ali.
“We hope people like the new look, a lot of work and expense went into it,” concluded Feller.
