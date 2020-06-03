The man arrested for a knifepoint robbery of the Miles Mini-Mart Jan. 4 pleaded guilty and will be sentenced June 5.
Garry Evilsizer, 70, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, a Class C felony that includes a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.
According to the terms of a plea agreement with the state, Evilsizer will be sentenced to 10 years in prison and serve a mandatory five years there. A $1,000 fine will be suspended with restitution to be determined, according to court documents filed May 7 in the Iowa District Court for Jackson County.
He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. June 5 in the Jackson County Courthouse via video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At about 8:04 p.m. Jan. 4, a man walked into the Miles gas station and demanded cash from the clerk while holding her at knifepoint, according to court documents. The robbery was caught on video by the store’s surveillance system.
About 24 hours later, four officers stopped a vehicle in Miles. The car’s headlight and taillight did not work and the driver, later identified as Evilsizer, failed to dim the headlights.
On the car’s backseat were clothes resembling those worn by the robber. Also, Evilsizer matched the build, height, mannerisms, and gait of the robber in the surveillance video, according to a press statement issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the arrest.
Evilsizer’s home is two blocks in the direction the suspect walked after the robbery.
When asked, Evilsizer handed to officers a knife he had in the car that appeared to match the robbery weapon, the press release stated. The knife was wrapped in paper towels.
Evilsizer was convicted of murder and escaping from prison almost 30 years ago after his initial incarceration for armed robbery, according to newspaper clippings.
Garry Evilsizer was initially sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the armed robbery of a Davenport dairy store in 1974, according to Quad-City Times newspaper clips found on newspapers.com, an online newspaper archive subscription service that stores thousands of newspapers from across the United States.
Then, according to stories published in the Des Moines Register, the state of Iowa convicted Evilsizer in 1981 of second-degree murder after a fellow inmate was found stabbed 59 times in the laundry room of the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
