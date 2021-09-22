The Green Island Congregational Church has canceled its annual Chicken Supper, which is usually held in early October as a result of the recent increase in Covid-19 infections. Organizers are hoping to hold the event again in October of 2022.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 54°
- Heat Index: 55°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 54°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:49:35 AM
- Sunset: 06:58:24 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny skies. High 68F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High 71F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- (UPDATED) Fatality reported at Bellevue State Park
- Iris Joan Wegmann Merfeld, age 36
- County supports Sheriff’s request
- ‘Harness the power of the sun’
- Hinke sentenced to three years for explosive device
- Where in the world is Cottonville?
- Years Ago
- Mary Patricia (Streuser) Sheehan, 96
- A call to all Veterans
- County parting out old hospital equipment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.