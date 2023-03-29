Evelyn Jo Blake, the daughter of Josh and Tayler Blake, turned one on March 28th. She had a birthday celebration, with family on March 25th. Evelyn is the granddaughter of Cindy and Randy Blake, the late Joe Kieffer, and Shelly and John Stephany.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 43%
- Feels Like: 26°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 26°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:49:52 AM
- Sunset: 07:23:44 PM
- Dew Point: 14°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Abundant sunshine. High near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 9 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 30%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 30%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Charlene Mae Vorwald Hawks, 93
- Olympic Bound
- Something New About Obesity, Your Immune System, and COVID in Iowa City
- Assessments to increase
- Galaxy mysteriously directs powerful radiation toward Earth
- Portz earns distinguished Eagle Scout Honor
- Jackson County Woman Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize
- People of Iowa City, Difficulty Walking and Talking Simultaneously May Indicate Dementia Risk
- Famous phrase ‘March Madness originated across the river in Illinois
- Fed agency approves CP/KSC rail merger
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.