Weather Alert

...Areas of Fog This Morning... Areas of fog will be found across the area for the morning commute. The fog will be dense in patches, especially in river valleys and other low lying areas. If traveling for the morning commute, remain alert for patchy dense fog, especially near waterways and in other valley locations. Visibilities could change rapidly over short distances. When encountering fog, slow down, and allow plenty of braking distance between yourself and other vehicles. Conditions should improve by 8 to 9 AM, as the fog gradually lifts.