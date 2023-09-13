St. Joseph's Church in Bellevue is hosting its monthly euchre card party on Sunday, September 17.
Lunch will be served first at 6 p.m. with cards to follow at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 and includes lunch and prizes. All are welcome.
Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 74F. Winds light and variable.
...Areas of Fog This Morning... Areas of fog will be found across the area for the morning commute. The fog will be dense in patches, especially in river valleys and other low lying areas. If traveling for the morning commute, remain alert for patchy dense fog, especially near waterways and in other valley locations. Visibilities could change rapidly over short distances. When encountering fog, slow down, and allow plenty of braking distance between yourself and other vehicles. Conditions should improve by 8 to 9 AM, as the fog gradually lifts.
