St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue will host its monthly Euchre card party on Sunday, September 18.
A tasty lunch will be served first beginning at 6 p.m. with cards to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue will host its monthly Euchre card party on Sunday, September 18.
A tasty lunch will be served first beginning at 6 p.m. with cards to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $5 and includes lunch and prizes. All are welcome.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 81F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: N @ 0 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 1 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 2 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.