St. Joseph's Church in Bellevue will resume its monthly euchre card parties starting on Sunday, April 16. Lunch will be served first at 6:00 p.m. with cards to follow at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 and includes lunch and prizes. All are welcome.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 56°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 56°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:37:58 AM
- Sunset: 07:31:36 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
