St. Joseph's Church in Bellevue will be hosting its monthly euchre card party on Sunday, October 20. Lunch will be served first at 6 p.m. with cards to follow at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $3 and includes lunch and prizes.
All are welcome.
.HERE IS AN EVENING UPDATE FOR FLOODING ON THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:30 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.9 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 18.3 FEET SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&
