The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has announced the closure of Esmay Slough Landing, also called Barge Lake Landing, in Sabula, Iowa. The landing previously provided boat access to Barge Lake, however, siltation from many years of Mississippi River flooding has resulted in filling-in of the lake making boat access impossible. The landing area has been excavated several times during the past 20 years but wide-spread siltation now covers most of the lake resulting in only a few inches of water depth at the landing. The gravel road (off Evergreen Road) leading down to the landing will be closed to vehicular access, but the shoreline area will remain open to pedestrian access.
