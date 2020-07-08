Young Alex Ernst of Bellevue, son of Allen and Brenda Ernst and a 2017 graduate of Bellevue High School, has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Drake University. This academic honor is achieved by earning a 3.5 to 4.0 grade-point average. Ernst is double-majoring in international business and marketing.
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,200 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students from approximately 45 states and 42 countries. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.
