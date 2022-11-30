A field entrance permit raised numerous questions about private driveway maintenance and materials during last week’s Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The board tabled a request for a field entrance permit after County Engineer Todd Kinney brought a question to the board about the current entrance permit, which mandates the type of culvert landowners must install.
Jackson County in 2020 changed its policy about maintenance of private driveways. Kinney said the county no longer routinely maintains driveways; however, the entrance permit still requires that new zinc-coated, riveted, corrugated metal pipes be installed for culverts in private driveways.
In his permit application, Jim Ihrig asked that he be allowed to install a plastic pipe in a field entrance driveway in Brandon Township; he said the plastic pipe was less expensive than metal. This raised the question of whether alternate materials could be used for other private driveways which the county does not routinely maintain, Kinney explained.
He suggested a change to the policy that would allow the installation of plastic pipes or even used metal pipes, as long as the pipe is installed per manufacturer’s recommendation. Kinney also said this could require the county’s Secondary Roads Department to inspect driveway construction.
In other county news:
• The supervisors want to increase use and offerings as well as improve food at the Jackson County Senior Center, and they started that process last week.
The supervisors welcomed Janet Buls, nutrition director for the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) to their weekly meeting Nov. 15.
A July 30, 2013, lease agreement between the county and NEI3A details some of the programs and activities that should be taking place at the Jackson County Senior Center. Supervisor Jack Willey said he has heard reports there are few activities available at the center, nothing is promoted, and “The food is absolutely awful.”
Willey asked what is going to be done to make it a functional facility because “it is not, right now.”
“Yes, we are struggling a bit with our congregate meal sites, but we are not an entertainment center,” Buls replied.
Steines read a part of the lease agreement which says “social and recreational activities” are included.
However, Buls pointed out that those services may be included.
“We are not always able to do that,” she said, adding that NEI3A relies heavily on the senior center board and volunteers to offer activities.
“People want a reason to go and the food is not a reason, it’s not inviting, nothing is happening,” Willey said. He planned to attend an upcoming meeting with the Jackson County Senior Center Board, as did Buls.
“We really want to support the building and what goes on there,” Buls said. “We are required, under our funding, to do meals, to do evidence-based programming, to do outreach, and to do some educational activities. Because of where our budget is, we do not have a lot of options when it comes to meal offerings.”
Willey said he hopes they can have a good conversation with the senior board and come up with a solution to make the service viable again and to make the best use of the building.
During his routine update, Jackson County Maintenance Supervisor Marty Hudrlik asked about the furnishings and other objects that have been accumulating in the building since offices in the basement of the courthouse were reorganized.
Steines described the items as “outdated office equipment.”
Auditor Alisa Smith said she has been busy with the election and will have time after this week to go through the items with Hudrlik and sort out which should be recycled and which could be sold.
