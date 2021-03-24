Music returns to the Ohnward Fine Arts Center with an April 24 performance by Denny & the DC Drifters.
Showtime is 7 p.m. at the center, located at 1215 E. Platt St. in Maquoketa. The show runs about two hours, with beer, wine, and concessions available for purchase.
Denny & The DC Drifters are recognized as one of the top show groups in the musical entertainment business. The band had a hit number one record with “I Know” and “Louisiana Blues.”
They present a tribute to various musical legends. This show will feature the music of the great girl groups of the ’50s and ’60s, Frankie Valli, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valenz, J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson, Jr., and many more.
Group front man Denny Charnecki played for Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty and son Michael, The Crickets, Richie Valen’s family, former stars of the Grand Ole Opry, “Hee-Haw,” and numerous other acts.
Charnecki, the well-known promoter and musician, has toured with his band Denny and the DC Drifters for decades, opening for big stars and playing backup for some of the biggest classic rock n’ roll and country acts in U.S. music history.
Charnecki started his musical career in 1963, forming the DC Drifters in junior high, but he got his taste for music early in life. He remembers sitting around at night in his first home in Blue Earth, listening to his father, uncle, and friends play.
Columbia Records asked the DC Drifters to cut a record in 1965, and the DC Drifters came out with their hit single “I Know” in 1966. It was originally Barbara George’s song, but the DC Drifters’ version eventually became more popular.
The DC Drifters toured with former Grand Ole Opry singer Dottie West, eventually earning a reputation for being a solid band to tour with.
Charnecki was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Student tickets cost $13 in advance and $15 at the door.
Buy tickets by calling (563) 652-9815 or visit the center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets also may be purchased at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office, and at Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue. Tickets are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
