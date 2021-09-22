The Jackson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring a pumpkin carving and decorating contest.
It will be held at the Maquoketa Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Bring your pumpkins by 4:15 p.m. Judging will take place at 4:15 p.m. with prizes being awarded at 5:15 p.m.
Pumpkins will be judged on creativity, technical excellence, style and presentation.
There will be two divisions: carving and decorated. There are three age categories in each division: 8 years old and younger, 9-16 years, and 17 and older.
First and second place cash prizes will be awarded in each category.
Additional contests will be pumpkin-weight guessing and strangest-looking pumpkin. There will be one winner in each of these categories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.