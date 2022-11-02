both schools

Increasing student enrollment is quite a positive and encouraging trend for any rural community – and that trend is continuing again this year at both school districts here in Bellevue.

Certified enrollment numbers were recently sent to the state of Iowa, and for the 2022-23 school year, Bellevue Community Schools saw an overall increase this year of 27 students (3.6 percent); and over the past five years since 2017, the district has seen more than a 10 percent increase.