Increasing student enrollment is quite a positive and encouraging trend for any rural community – and that trend is continuing again this year at both school districts here in Bellevue.
Certified enrollment numbers were recently sent to the state of Iowa, and for the 2022-23 school year, Bellevue Community Schools saw an overall increase this year of 27 students (3.6 percent); and over the past five years since 2017, the district has seen more than a 10 percent increase.
Noting the percent increase in the elementary and preschool areas, as well as the growing overall of enrollment, Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer said that continuing to offer and improve programs with the current limited space in both buildings, it is important for local families to be aware of.
“This is the first time that anyone can remember when we have had three sections of K-4, and looking ahead to next year we will quite likely have the same situation,” said Meyer.
“We have increased enrollment consistently over the last 8 years, but noticing the increase from 2010-2011 (an increase of 15.8 percent) is amazing for a rural community,” Meyer added. “While many districts are having a decline in enrollment, the Bellevue CSD has consistently been increasing enrollment of students in school over the last several years.”
Marquette Catholic Schools has also seen an increase in enrollment over the past five years, adding about 2 percent, or five students, bringing its total enrollment up to 252.
“Although the increase in total enrollment between 2017-2022 is not substantial, Marquette graduated large classes in the Spring of 2017 and 2018,” said Marquette Principal Geoffey Kaiser, who also noted that that K-12 retention at Marquette is strong with more than 99 percent of students returning from the previous year.
“Especially when considering the national trends in Catholic School enrollment, Marquette shines brightly. Since 2019, 6.8% fewer students attend Catholic Schools across America (1.63 million now compared to 1.74 million in 2019), said Kaiser. “In those same years, Marquette’s overall enrollment grew by 5.5% (236 to 249) and amazingly, the enrollment of Marquette’s PK-5th grade programs has grown more than 51.5% (99 to 150) since the start of the 2015 school year.”
Some potential reasons for the increased enrollment at the public school, according to Meyer, include “a city that is emphasizing housing additions for the future (and now), along with a welcoming community.”
“We continue to adjust our programs to meet the needs of our students and their futures, and develop programs that prepare our students for their futures with the most relevant and up-to-date offerings,” said Meyer. “This includes free college courses for our students, increased STEM activities and offering more individualized and personalized learning for students based on their needs and interests. Students are seeing changes in offerings and opportunities on a regular basis based on the hard work of our staff and their own learning and eagerness to adapt to what students need.”
Meyer said Bellevue Community Schools will continue these curricular offerings in the future as well, and he hopes to see further enrollment increases in all grade levels for the betterment of the school district and community. “This also means some staffing increases in specific areas, and we have been able to do this while still maintaining a very strong financial standing in comparison to many other districts,” Meyer noted.
Both school leaders agreed that Bellevue is growing and attracting families.
“The growth of Marquette and the growth within the Bellevue Community School District is all great news which should be celebrated,” said Kaiser. “Bellevue is clearly becoming a destination of choice for young families to reside. My own family moved here from Milwaukee in 2015 and is growing now too.
Meyer agreed.
“The community of Bellevue certainly attracts families, and I would also like to believe that the strong traditions of the Bellevue Community School District are also attracting families with our offerings for students and families,” said Meyer. “In addition to this, our open enrollment numbers (students coming to Bellevue from other districts) is extremely strong with over 90 students entering Bellevue from other districts, with around 10 leaving our district to attend another district. A positive ratio is always viewed as important for districts, and our ratio is one of the highest in the state by far.”
Bellevue CSD Enrollment
2017-18 719
2018-19 769
2019-20 765
2020-21 743
2021-22 768
Marquette Enrollment
2017-18 247
2022-23 252
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.