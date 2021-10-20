Good news for Bellevue – not only did the population grow by 8 percent in the latest census, enrollment numbers at both local school districts are also growing at a significant rate.
New certified enrollments for both Bellevue and Marquette for the 2021-22 school year were submitted to the state of Iowa this month, and it turns out that Bellevue Community Schools has the highest number of students it has seen in the past 12 years.
This year, Bellevue saw a total increase of 33 students, and Marquette Catholic saw an increase of 19 students.
The 686 students in grades TK-12 at Bellevue Community Schools is a 11.7 percent increase since the 2010-2011 school year. It is also a 3 percent increase since last school year.
“We have increased enrollment consistently over the last seven years, but noticing the increase from 2010-2011 is amazing for a rural community,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “While many districts are having a decline in enrollment, the Bellevue CSD has consistently been increasing enrollment of students in school over the last several years. We continue to adjust our programs to meet the needs of our students and their futures and develop programs that prepare our students for their futures with the most relevant and up-to-date offerings.”
The increase, said Meyer, can be attributed in part to open enrollment. A total of seven students open enrolled out of the district and a total of 81 open enrolled into the district.
Marquette Catholic School’s total enrollment (3-year-old preschool-12th grade) grew by nearly 8 percent from the 2020-2021 school year (from 238-257), according to Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser, who noted that the increase includes five exchange students visiting America from Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Germany.
“What I find most exciting is the growth over the past few years. Just six years ago, the school year began with 99 children in preschool through fifth grade. Today, there are now 154 children enrolled at Marquette in those same grades. In that year, three rooms in our elementary school were used for purposes other than a classroom and now every room serves its intended purpose,” said Kaiser. “Marquette also currently boasts the highest K-8 enrollment since the 2008-2009 school year, despite a 7th grade class with just nine children.”
“The growth of Marquette and the growth within the Bellevue Community School District is all great news. Our community should celebrate the growing enrollment at each of our town's schools. Bellevue is clearly becoming a destination of choice for young families to reside,” added Kaiser.
At Bellevue Community Schools Meyer presented even more detail on enrollment figures over the past decade.
He said the 768 students overall in 3-year old through 12th grade in Bellevue is the second largest in the last 12 years (and beyond). This is a 12.9% increase since the 2010-2011 school year. It is also a 3.4% increase since last school year.
• The 320 in grades TK-5 is the largest number in the same time period. This is a 22.1% increase since the 2010-2011 school year. This is also a 4.6% increase since last school year.
• The 366 students in grades 6-12 is the 7th largest in the same time period (expecting to increase in numbers as the elementary students progress through the district). This is a 3.9% increase since the 2010-2011 school year. This is also a 1.7% increase since last school year.
• The number of 3 and 4-year olds is the third-largest in the last 12 years (and beyond). This is a 24.2% increase since the 2010-2011 school year.
• The three sections for grades K, 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade are the first time for this in the history of the district.
• The number of “Resident” students attending the Bellevue CSD has increased by 33.10 since the 2020-2021 school year (this is a much larger increase than the last several years - reference other chart with financial information)
Actual enrollment is 623.10 (an increase of 30.38).
Funding and ‘spending authority’ comes from the number of students attending a school district.
“The community of Bellevue certainly attracts families, and I would also like to believe that the strong traditions of the Bellevue CSD are also attracting families with our offerings for students and families,” concluded Meyer. “In addition to this, our Open Enrollment numbers (students coming to Bellevue from other districts) is extremely strong with over 80 students entering Bellevue from other districts, with slightly over 10 leaving our district to attend another district. A positive ratio is always viewed as important for districts, and our ratio is one of the highest in the state.”
