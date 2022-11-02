The St. Donatus Catholic Church will host its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the St. Donatus Parish Center. All-you-can eat homemade hickory-smoked sausage, pancakes, sweet rolls and applesauce will be served. A Country Store and cash prizes are also part of the event.
While in St. Donatus, folks are also invited to see the newest items in the Parish Museum. Call the Parish office at 563-872-3234 if interested.
